'16 & Pregnant' Star Reveals Her Life After Reality TV

Jennifer Del Rio is among the many 16 & Pregnant stars who did not go on to appear in any Teen Mom shows. In a new interview more than a decade after her episode aired, the 29-year-old Del Rio said she now runs a goat milk soap business and has four children. She is happily married to her husband, Luis Gutierrez, and is thankful she didn't stay in business with MTV for long.

Del Rio's 16 & Pregnant episode aired back in 2011. In that explosive hour, cameras caught her altercation with then-fiance Josh Smith, who was arrested in the end. Del Rio welcomed twin boys, Joshua Devan Jr. and Noah Matthew Smith, on Oct. 11, 2010. The last time Del Rio appeared on TMZ was back in 2012 when she filed for sole custody of their twins.

Today, Del Rio lives in Florida, where she and Gutierrez run Southern Bay Farm. They bought the property in 2017 after one of her twins asked for a goat for his birthday, Del Rio told The U.S. Sun in March. At the time, the farm was overgrown with weeds and trees. After preparing the land on their own, they opened the soap business in 2018. Del Rio and Gutierrez also share son Sebastian, 9, and daughter Annabella, 5.

Del Rio makes the all-natural products herself. She was inspired to make them because one of her sons was diagnosed with eczema. She spends about $2,00 per month and even opened a retail store in a Tampa mall. Her next big plan is to sell her products at an all-women-owned store this spring.

Her life hasn't been without its challenges though. Del Rio was fully diagnosed with lupus last year, although she has had symptoms since she was a teenager. She almost lost her son during her second pregnancy because of lupus complications. Del Rio also had a breast cancer scare.

While Del Rio was on 16 & Pregnant, MTV began filming Teen Mom OG. "My dad and my mom were like: 'Hey, you know this could be a bigger opportunity for you,'" Del Rio told The Sun. "But I'm thankful that it didn't happen. I think the universe knew what it was doing."

Del Rio is "not a huge fan" of Teen Mom, although she did keep in contact with some of the stars for a while. She also didn't care for how Dr. Drew Pinsky tried to make her just another statistic during a reunion. "They didn't show it on TV, but he kept saying, 'You know you're going to be pregnant in a year because of these statistics,'" Del Rio recalled. "I'm not that girl... I was not going to be another number."

After she filmed her episode, Del Rio moved from Florida to Illinois with her twins. She got her GED and attended college. She also worked as a correction officer when she moved back to Florida before she bought her farm. Her relationship with Smith also improved, and their sons remain in contact with their father.

"I wanted full custody because I wanted to know my children were safe with me, not because I wanted [Smith] out of the picture," Del Rio told The Sun. "The door is always open to having a relationship [with the twins], but if you mess that up, that's on you."