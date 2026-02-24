’16 & Pregnant’ Dad Arrested on Shoplifting Charge

Whitney Purvis and her ex, Weston Gosa, can’t catch a break. The 16 & Pregnant stars have been in the news a lot in the past year since the tragic death of their son, Weston Gosa Jr.

Gosa Jr. died at the age of 16 from a number of health complications. Since then, his parents have made headlines for anything but good news.

TMZ reports Gosa Sr. has been arrested for shoplifting. It’s listed as a felony.

Gosa Sr. was arrested and booked on a charge of felony theft by shoplifting Friday in connection with events that happened on November 6, 2025. Authorities say he stole $542.96 worth of merchandise from a company called Tractor Supply in Georgia. His mugshot shows him staring blank into the camera with a salt and pepper beard.

It’s not his first run-in with the law. Previous arrests include charges of DUI and criminal trespassing.

Purvis has also been arrested recently. TMZ previously reported that she was arrested for involuntary manslaughter involving a fatal overdose. The involuntary manslaughter charge is for intentionally distributing a drug called Tranq, which can be a deadly combination of Fentanyl and Xylazine. The victim was John Mark Harris, who suffered a toxic overdose. Purvis was also charged with possession with intent to distribute in the case.

Like her ex, Pruvis has been arrested before. She was taken into custody for allegedly shoplifting a pregnancy test, smashing up some electronics and failing to pay child support.

Gosa Sr. and Purvis have been grieving the loss of their son since his June 2025 death. They were seemingly at odds following the funeral after Purvis alleged she was not allowed into the service, nor some of her close friends and family, which Gosa Sr. denied. They share another child, River Blake Gosa, who Purvis reportedly has to pay Gosa Sr. child support for.