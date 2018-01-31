’16 and Pregnant Couple’ Izabella Tovar and Jairo Rodriguez Announce Divorce

Another couple tied to the Teen Mom franchise is calling it quits. Izabella Tovar and Jairo Rodriguez announced this weekend that they were getting a divorce after nearly a decade together.

The couple appeared on the third season of 16 and Pregnant, when she got pregnant at the age of 15 with their first child Enrique. In 2014, they welcomed daughter Anatazia and in 2016, finally tied the knot.

But Sunday, Tovar shared a photo of herself revealing that the two would be seeking a divorce in the caption.

“There have been a lot of assumptions recently so I figured it was time to clear the air,” she started. “Jairo and I are separated and have been for a few months now. Unfortunately our marriage didn’t work out and we are getting divorced. There are many factors that went into this decision but none that need to be shared publicly at this time.”

“We wish each other the best and are working on our co-parenting relationship. Even though I am sharing this publicly it is still a very personal decision. I would appreciate if negative opinions and comments not be posted here. I understand this is not a decision that everyone agrees with but this is my life and this is what happened. Thank you in advance for understanding,” she continued.

Fans had suspected the marriage might be in trouble when Tovar stopped posting photos of herself with her husband. The last photo they were pictured in together was a family photo over the Christmas holiday, and prior to that, another family shot in September.

After making the tragic news public, Tovar returned to the social media site to thank her friends and fans for the support alongside another photo of herself.

“HUGE thank you for all of your love and support on my last post,” she wrote Monday. “I have read each and every comment and they have warmed my heart so much. I don’t know what I did to deserve so much love and support but I appreciate it more than you know.”

“I was so nervous for the negative backlash but the outpouring of support I have received has been more overwhelming than I could have ever imagined. I wish I could hug each and every one of you. Thank you so much for letting me know I’m not alone during this difficult time,” she continued.

