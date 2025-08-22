‘1000-lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Reveals New Teeth After Dental Work

Tammy Slaton is debuting her new teeth!

The 1000-lb Sisters star, 39, showed off a totally different look during Tuesday’s episode of the Creative Chaos podcast after getting a temporary bridge put in to fill the gaps in her top teeth.

“They’re temporary still, but they had to cement them in because the glue wasn’t holding,” the TLC personality explained. “My body was rejecting it. They had to pull teeth. It’s a bridge. I’m still getting more done in this process.”

“Everything’s great,” host Hunter Ezell told her. “You’ve got new teeth. That’s the people off your back.” Slaton responded that only “some of them” would stop commenting on her teeth, noting, “They’re always gonna be there.”

Ezell advised her, “I’ll tell you this — and I stand by it whenever I say this — if you ain’t got people who constantly got something to say about you, you ain’t doing good in life,” as Slaton quipped, “Haters make me famous.”

Slaton has clapped back at criticism of her teeth in the past, posting a video on TikTok in January 2024 about a person who had told her to “fix them teeth.”

“With all due respect, I wish people like you would stop commenting crap like this. It’s not helping my confidence,” she said. “I was trying to keep my confidence boosted and seeing comments about my chin or my teeth doesn’t help.”

She continued, “We should be lifting up people. It doesn’t matter if I’m missing teeth. It’s sad. Why hate? Why can’t you just appreciate the hard work I’ve put in. Why can’t you just appreciate that I’m still alive. Yes, I have flaws. I’m human.”

Youtube/creative chaos

Slaton has had quite the physical transformation over the years, revealing last month that she had lost more than 500 pounds since she first appeared on TLC. After six years of weight loss, including bariatric surgery in 2022 and a recent 8-hour skin removal surgery, Slaton revealed on her TLC show that she had dropped beneath the 200-pound mark.

“So, how does it feel to see yourself now?” a 1000-lb Sisters producer asked Slaton on the show following her skin removal surgery reveal. She answered, “I’m shocked. I feel so weird,” joking, “I don’t have my hanging ballsack off my face.”

“I look down, and there’s nothing there but my lap now,” she added, admitting that “it’s gonna take a little while for me to get used to seeing myself like this.”