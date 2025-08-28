‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Family Member Dies: Katie Slaton Was 37

Amy and Tammy Slaton are mourning the loss of their beloved cousin, Katie. Their sister, Amanda Halterman, announced the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post, saying the loss has left her “with a completely crushed heart and spirit,” The Sun reports.

Katie was 37-years-old. At the time of her death, she’d been privately battling stage four cancer.

Per an online GoFundMe fundraiser, Katie had been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer earlier this year. She began chemo in January, per her girlfriend Natalie Gerrick Bailie. “We are so thankful that her symptoms are improving,” Bailie said. “Both our families have been so great throughout this whole process. We could not get through this without you! Thank you everyone for the thoughts and prayers! #Katiestrong”

Katie’s illness progressed in recent days, with her girlfriend sending an update on social media. “Please whisper a prayer for our family as we continue to support Katie Slaton, I am so thankful to be allowed to stand by your side,” she wrote on August 25.

“My little cousin went to sit at the feet of Jesus yesterday,” Amanda captioned a photo of herself with Katie. She added: “She was a force to be reckoned with and showed love that was accepting and given freely. She was the life of the part[y] and my best friend.”

The 1000-lb Sisters stars have not yet publicly commented on Katie’s passing. Katie appeared on several episodes of the the hit TLC reality series, including the episode Tammy was released from rehab in Season 5.

She leaves behind her longtime girlfriend. The couple lived in the Slaton family’s native town of Kentucky.

The family suffered another major loss when Tammy’s husband, Caleb Willingham, died in July 2023 at the age of 40. At the time of his death, he and Tammy had privately separated just two months prior.