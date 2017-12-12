10 ‘Real Housewives’ Spin-Offs That Could Really Shake Things Up

After 11 years of Real Housewives drama, things on some of the Bravo franchises have become a little stale.

Fans have been pleading with the network to spice things up for years now, and even the Orange County, New Jersey and Beverly Hills casts have been lacking a little life recently — although we did love seeing Teresa Giudice come close to violating her parole last week.

Bravo execs have reportedly been shopping around for new cities and the divas who live there, so if they’re looking for suggestions, here are 10 cities that could breathe new life back into the Housewives franchise.

Nashville, Tennessee

It’s no surprise that some of the consistently entertaining Real Housewives franchises take place in the South.

Southern belles like Kim Zolciak Biermann of Atlanta and LeeAnne Locken of Dallas are always ready to throw down, while others like NeNe Leakes and Brandi Redmond are experts at throwing both shade and punches.

Nashville would be another great opportunity for Bravo to inject some Southern hospitality and country charm into the mix.

There are plenty of county stars who make their homes in Music City if producers are looking for a little more star power, and the city has been consistently named one of the metro areas to watch for years.

In December 2016, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen told Variety that if the network were to add another franchise to their line-up, Nashville would be one of the first locations they would look into.

So will there be a throw down on Broadway? Fans will have to wait and see.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh ladies don’t mess around, and while Steel City is traditionally known for its sports teams, it could be an excellent location for another Housewives show.

Cohen told Variety in 2016 that what producers are looking for when they choose a new Housewives city is “strong personalities,” and you won’t find many places with a personality like the ‘Burgh.

The city’s “yinzer” flair would add the same type of energy and high hair that have kept Real Housewives of New Jersey going through eight seasons, and in a city where the Terrible Towel is frequently made into items of clothing, the fashion would be on point.

Although the city prides itself on its blue-collar roots, the city has actually experienced a renaissance over the last decade, and is now re-branding itself as a tourist destination. It also offers filmmakers and TV crews a pretty serious tax credit for filming within city limits, according to the the Pittsburgh Film Office.

Boca Raton, Florida

Following the cancellation of The Real Housewives of Miami, Bravo execs are reportedly scouting out another Florida location in which to film.

The cities of Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach are all on the table, according to TMZ, with casting directors already looking to find the next Joanna Krupa and Larsa Pippen (but with better ratings).

The affluent Florida neighborhood of Boca Raton is our favorite on the list of possible locations. Not only is it one of the most glamorous parts of Florida, it’s close enough to the Miami area that we might even get to see the return of Krupa and Pippen!

With two miles of pristine beach, there’s plenty opportunity for the Housewives to work on their tan, drink margaritas, and possibly throw said margaritas.

Santa Barbara, California

Rumors that Bravo was planning on producing The Real Housewives of Santa Barbara have been swirling for years, bringing with them fan excitement every time they get new life.

While Bravo has denied plans to create the series in the past, unconfirmed reports surfaced in October that fans might be hearing official news about a Santa Barbara franchise as early as next year.

The show is rumored to be based out of the Montecito area, which is home to celebs like Oprah Winfrey, Drew Barrymore, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres, and could feature some familiar faces from down the coast in Beverly Hills and Orange County.

This would be the network’s third California-based Housewives series.

New Orleans, Louisiana

Can you imagine a Housewives Mardi Gras? We can, and it’s something that should be filmed as soon as possible.

The cultural Mecca of New Orleans is a diverse and lively location that might lead to some of the best Housewife outings yet.

In Cohen’s 2016 Variety interview, he admitted that New Orleans has just the kind of character Bravo is looking for when they’re scouting out locations for Housewives franchises.

With lax liquor laws, Mardi Gras beads and the nonstop party vibe of the city, a New Orleans Housewives series might end up being one of the most sloppy and entertaining yet.

Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale is one of the richest cities in the U.S., and was once described by The New York Times as “a desert version of Miami’s South Beach.”

If Bravo is looking for some unconventional wealthy hotspots to plumb for drama, the Arizona city may be the perfect fit.

The area is largely populated by wealthy “snowbirds,” or tourists who purchase second homes in the area in which to winter when their hometown is in the throes of winter.

The thousands of wealthy tourists descending into town every year would definitely add some drama (and guest star possibilities) to the cast, and could mean the opportunity for a diverse cast of Housewives from all over.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas is one over-the-top city we’re surprised doesn’t already have its own Housewives franchise.

The one-of-a-kind city is full of luxury and characters, and people at the intersection of those two would surely make for great reality TV.

While Sin City has never openly been considered for its own Housewives, the Hulu parody, The Hotwives of Las Vegas, does take place there.

The stars behind the parody have admitted they developed their characters based on some all-time Housewife favorites, such as Shannon Beador, Kenya Moore, Leakes and Yolanda Foster.

We’d love to see how some more realistic versions of their characters interact in Vegas.

Portland, Oregon

Who doesn’t want a hipster version of Real Housewives?

The self-described hipster paradise of the Pacific Northwest would bring a different grunge vibe to the Bravo franchise, and while the plaid shirts and beanies might be a departure from the gowns and stilettos, it might be a breath of fresh air.

Instead of watching the ladies drink vodka tonics out of a highball glass, fans could watch the drama go down over a deconstructed Moscow mule at a farmer’s market.

And while the trappings might be different, the money will still be there. Portland is one of the most expensive cities in which to live, according to Zumper’s December 2017 National Rent Report, so if they want to own their version of Chateau Shereé, they’ll have to be rolling in dough.

Boston, Massachusetts

With its historic sites and old money, we can’t believe there isn’t already a Boston Housewives franchise.

The massive New England city is one of the oldest in the U.S., and has one of the highest costs of living in the country, according to the Center for Urban and Regional Policy.

That being said, it’s also home to some of the richest families in the Northeast, including casino magnates, shoe moguls and investment empires.

With that kind of money and the feisty attitude of its residents, Boston could be the new New Jersey.

The idea is so popular it even spawned a beloved YouTube parody series, The Real Housewives of South Boston.

All Stars

If Bravo really wanted to shake things up, they could take a page from other reality shows like RuPaul’s Drag Race and do a an All-Star season.

Picture some of the biggest and best Housewives personalities stuck on some island ala Survivor, or in a big mansion ala Big Brother.

They could participate in challenges like glass-throwing and wig-pulling to prove their Housewife supremacy or simply sit around drinking cocktails and insulting one another. We’re not picky.

As far-fetched as the idea may seem, it does have a little backing from Housewives favorite.

In December 2016, Cohen jokingly suggested the idea in an interview with Variety.

“The shows are still doing really, really well,” Cohen said. “So when they really start petering out, we’ll just throw eight of them on an island.”

Photo credit: Bravo