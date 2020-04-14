'90 Day Fiance' Fans Can't Believe 'Big Ed' Brown's Transformation After Years-Old Photo of Him Surfaces

There's no denying that "Big Ed" Brown has been the stand-out subject of the current season of 90 Day Fiance, if partly due to his unique appearance. Now, however, a decades-old photo of him has surfaced online, and fans absolutely can't believe the physical transformation. In the photo, a young Brown is shown posing in an all-white

The photo is from 1988, and many did not believe it was Brown at first, but he has since confirmed to TMZ that it is in fact him. According to the outlet, Brown explained that the photo was taken at the San Diego Zoo, while he was on a second date with his now ex-wife. Brown looks very different now, as he suffers from Klippel-Feil syndrome, a congenital condition that results in two of the seven neck vertebrae fusing.

Fans of the show have since been commenting on the photo, with one Reddit user saying, "Yea somebody’s gonna have to show me some [evidence] that this is actually Ed before I can believe it." Another added, "I wish people would stop ripping on his neck and the fact he can’t turn his head. I have a friend with this disease and it’s a horror to watch him deteriorate." Scroll down to see more reactions from 90 Day Fiance viewers.