'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Duane Chapman Shows off 'Social Distancing' Skills While Fishing

Dog The Bounty Hunter star Duane "Dog" Chapman showed fans it is possible to follow social distancing guidelines while still going outside during the coronavirus pandemic. The Dog's Most Wanted star shared a video of himself fishing along the shoreline of a Colorado lake on Saturday afternoon. The video surfaced a few days after Chapman's new girlfriend Francie Frane shared new photos with Chapman on her Instagram page.

Chapman included the hashtag "social distancing" alongside the 45-second video on Twitter. He also shared the same clip on Instagram. The video was filmed by a woman, possibly Frane, who praises Chapman's fishing skills. The woman is heard asking Chapman if he is going to "catch the big one," and he is confident he will. At the end of the clip, he pulls out the net, which reveals that he actually did catch a fish. However, the camera does reveal that other people are close by, even though social distancing guidelines suggest people stay at least six feet away from each other.

Fans were happy to see Chapman enjoying an outdoor activity during these stressful times. "Glad to see you out having some fun," one fan wrote on Twitter. "That looks like a good way for the day dog you rather have you enjoy yourself and you really look happy very very happy for you," another chimed in. "Love to see the smile," one more fan added.

Last month, Chapman's daughter, Lyssa "Baby Lyssa" Chapman confirmed her father is now dating Frane. Lyssa told The U.S. Sun they have been dating for a "few months" and shared a photo of the new couple together. They met after Chapman, 67, called Frane, 51, about hiring her husband to do yardwork at his Colorado home. Sadly, Frane's husband died months prior. Chapman and Frane then connected over the shared loss of a spouse, as Chapman's wife Beth Chapman died in June.

"Francie has been very respectful to all the kids - and to Beth's memory - and my dad is the same way with Bob and their children," Lyssa told The Sun. "They go to church three times a week and dad is trying to give up smoking - she is a good woman for my dad. He's the happiest I've seen him in a long time - he's so in love and wants to spend the rest of his life with Francie."

Lyssa said her father is "head over heels" for Frane. On April 11, Frane took the relationship Instagram official by sharing a photo of the two together, adding, "So excited for this new chapter." Frane published another new photo of Chapman on Wednesday, with him using some heavy machinery. "Let’s see if we can show this bounty hunting tough guy how to run some equipment, like us country folks do!!" she wrote.