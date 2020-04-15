Kourtney Kardashian Slams Troll Who Criticized Son Reign's Long Hair

✖

Kourney Kardashian is back once again to remind everyone that she isn't here to tolerate Internet trolls commenting about her son's hair. After sharing some photos from her family's Easter, one of the pictures showcased her five-year-old son, Reign, and his long, flowing hair.

The comment in question saw one of her followers respond, "Bruh, cut your son's hair." The oldest of three Kardashian sisters then quipped back, "Most gorgeous hair on earth anyone who says otherwise ABCDEFG." The latter part being a reference to a previous episode that Keeping Up With The Kardashians fans surely will remember. Her and Scott Discick were in an argument when she dropped that very same line to end the conversation, "ABCDEFG. I have to go."

In regards to sticking up for her son's hair, Kardashian has had to clap back at trolls before. She last did so in October when a follower of hers echoed a similar sentiment, urging her to cut her son's hair. To that, she responded, "She really need not about kids that aren't her own. He is a happy boy."

The Poosh founder has been in the news frequently as of late after a tumultuous past two episodes of the hit E! show. Viewers were taken aback after seeing Kardashian duke it out with her sister, Kim, in a fight that saw each sister striking the other one. The ordeal stemmed over Kardashian feeling tired of the filming process, a viewpoint that differed from both Kim and Khloe. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon after the episode aired, Kim revealed that she ended up bleeding after the altercation.

“You didn’t really get to see that detail, but when I looked down at my arm and I saw she really scratched me and I felt it all on my back, I just, you know, went over and slapped her back," she shared.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!, is currently in its 18th season after premiering in 2007. Kardashian expressed her desires to step away from the craziness that comes with the whole production and to focus on her parenting and her own company. She appeared on an episode of In The Room with Jason Kennedy where she reiterated her interests in exploring a new chapter in her life. "It's just an interesting season of her life," Kennedy stated. "She really has it figured out ... and is zeroing in on specific areas of her life."