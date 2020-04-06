'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Explains What Caused Her Smashed Phone After Drawing Fans' Concern

Jenelle Evans isn't unfamiliar with controversy. The Teen Mom 2 alum, who appears to be out of her MTV contract, has been involved in her fair share of scandals stemming from her time on the hit reality show. She found herself amid another incident that sparked social media.

Evans shared that her "phone is smashed" when she told people to reach out to her through Facebook's messenger service. Due to her past with husband David Eason, the comment threw up a red flag for many of her followers. In that same instant, she also shared via Facebook that she was experiencing issues trusting people, writing that she, "Can't trust a soul....EVER [heart break emoji] When will it ever stop."

In an interview with Celebernation, Evans cleared the air about what actually happened to her phone.

"I was cleaning out my truck and didn't realize i had dropped my phone, when i moved the truck to its regular spot after cleaning it i heard a small crackle sound," she recalled. "I was hoping it wasn't my phone since i didn't see it inside the truck, but it was."

Speaking with InTouch Weekly, Evans opened up about getting back together with Eason and attempting to work things out. The two are currently spending their quarantine together with their kids.

"I was very unhappy. We didn’t get along and we were always mean [and] angry towards each other. We called each other names and never wanted to spend time together," she explained in regards to their split, before sharing that, "David was there for me through everything that happened, good or bad, and was my best friend. I just couldn’t imagine my life without him. I felt like I gave up on him, but he never gave up on me."

A day before that interview, Eason took a moment to express his gratitude towards Evans with an Instagram post.

"You will always be the love of my life [Jenelle Evans]," he wrote. "I'm so happy that we have become so close and bonded recently. Here's to a lifetime of our own kind of quarantine, boat rides, ATV trails, living off the land, etc. I don't think we are going to have a hard time staying secluded lol we already have been for awhile."

Evans and Eason have one kid together while the Teen Mom 2 personality had two sons in two prior relationships.