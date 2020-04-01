Jenelle Evans' 'Phone Is Smashed' and She 'Can’t Trust a Soul' as Fans Speculate About David Eason Drama

✖

Jenelle Evans' on-again-off-again relationship with David Eason has fans concerned. In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it seems as if the two are now quarantined together with their kids. However, fans haven't forgotten some things that Evans said while she and Eason were split, including the time she asked for people to reach out to her via Facebook because her "phone is smashed." She also noted via Facebook that she was having issues trusting people when she said, "Can't trust a soul....EVER [heart break emoji] When will it ever stop."

In October 2019, Evans announced that she would get getting a divorce from Eason, writing, "I've mostly kept off social media the past few days because I've been focused on making some big life decisions. I've lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn't been pretty. But its been my life. Like anyone else I want what's best for my kids and I want to be happy. With time away from Teen Mom I've started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I'm starting that now. The kids and I have moved away from David."

"Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know thats what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I've filed papers to start that process," she continued. "I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you'll hear from us again soon."

Since her announcement, fans have noticed she and Eason were hanging out again, but they said it was just to co-parent, which wouldn't be out of the ordinary. In between the point of her divorce announcement to now, Evans has made some bold claims against her husband that have fans worried, including the time she said she feared Eason would "hurt" her after filing a protective order against him.

"David does not currently know where I am, but once he learns I'm afraid he will try to come find me and hurt me," she claimed according to Top5.com. Since this, she has lifted the restraining order and confirmed via YouTube that the two are back together, also announcing that Eason has never harmed her or their kids.

"Me and him are deciding to work things out right now and we're taking it slowly," she shared before adding, "I want to tell you guys that David has never abused the children, he's never abused me. We've always had disagreements and those would turn into big arguments and this is the reason why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship because ultimately it's for my family."

Their rocky relationship was seen by fans throughout seasons of Teen Mom 2, but when Eason shot and killed their family dog Nugget in 2019, that's when things took a turn for the worst. Since then, it's been a rough ride for the couple but fans will just have to wait and see how their marriage pans out as the two continue to work things out.

Photo credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/Getty.