'Teen Mom 2': David Eason Pens Note to 'Love of My Life' Jenelle Evans After Reconciliation

David Eason is celebrating becoming "so close and bonded" with wife Jenelle Evans, having reunited with the former Teen Mom 2 star in February following a brief separation during which she accused him of abuse. The fired MTV personality took to Instagram Tuesday to share a photo of the couple at the beach during a recent trip, dedicating the photo to the "love of [his] life" in the caption.

"You will always be the love of my life [Jenelle Evans]," he wrote. "I'm so happy that we have become so close and bonded recently. Here's to a lifetime of our own kind of quarantine, boat rides, ATV trails, living off the land, etc. I don't think we are going to have a hard time staying secluded lol we already have been for awhile."

After moving back to their shared home in North Carolina after about three months living in Nashville, Tennessee, Evans finally confirmed earlier this month that she and her husband had decided to get back together.

"Me and him are deciding to work things out right now. We’re taking it slowly," Evans told fans in a Q&A session with fans on YouTube at the time. "We have 11 acres of land for them to play on and [children] Kaiser and Ensley, they really missed the animals, they really missed the chickens, the goats, everything. So we decided to come back here and things are going pretty smooth."

"A lot of things have changed," the mother-of-three added. "Me and him have decided to just try to remain positive no matter what and if we have an issue, we try to talk it out."

Evans also walked back her previous claim in court that Eason had been "abusive and violent" towards her, having previously claimed in a November protective order filing, "Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior, and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and for my children's well-being."

"I want to tell you guys that David has never abused the children, he's never abused me," Evans said during her March YouTube video. "I've always had disagreements and those would turn into big arguments. And this is why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship. Because ultimately it’s for my family."

Evans claims she apologized to Eason while she was living in Tennessee and said they should try to "work things out for our family and our marriage."

"I think things got so bad into our relationship where I was so unhappy that I needed to come out of it and I feel like the only way to come out of it was if I were to distance myself," she added. "I distanced myself for a little bit, and I realized that's not what I wanted and I needed to work out my marriage. And I didn't want another failed marriage. I just wanted the kids to be happy."

Photo credit: Brian Ach/Getty Images for Nolcha