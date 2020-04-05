Jenelle Evans Sidesteps Recent Concerning Comments in Wake of David Eason Reunion: 'Stop Assuming'

✖

Jennelle Evans posted some concerning comments over the past few days, causing many in the Teen Mom 2 fandom to assume something was going wrong between her and her husband David Eason. However, she is now trying to play them off. The pair recently split with Evans making multiple allegations of abuse. However, they have recently reconciled and moved back in together at their home in North Carolina. This also means the couple and their children have been spending loads of time together as they self-quarantine to prevent contracting and spreading COVID-19. This mix of factors set off an alarm when Evans began to share some message on Facebook that signaled that Evans' personal life was not going well.

Among the messages were "Can't trust a soul.... EVER [heartbreak emoji] When will it ever stop" and "Someone take me away, far away [crying emoji]." Fans worried about a possible violent situation when Evans noted, "My phone is smashed so if anyone needs to get a hold of me message me on here." To top that off, she wrote on Snapchat, "The kids are the only ones who make me happy." The notes about trust, wanting to get away from home and the fact that the kids in the house were apparently not an issue for Evans, fan drew the clear conclusion that her and Eason were spatting. However, in a note posted to her Instagram Story on Saturday, she denied recent remarks were about Eason and claimed they was about "being at home with kids 24/7."

"If I post I'm having a bad day, stop assuming it's because of my husband," Evans wrote. "Everyone's having a hard time coping being at home with kids 24/7 and things can get tense some days. I post my feelings sometimes hoping people can simply relate."

This whole controversy is on the heels of a recent Q-and-A video that confirmed speculation that she and Eason were back together. She also contradicted her past abuse claims, saying that Eason has never abused her or their kids. She had previous told authorities, "Because of his (Eason's) recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior, and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and for my children's well-being."

"I want to tell you guys that David has never abused the children, he's never abused me. I've always had disagreements and those would turn into big arguments. And this is why I decided to go back home and work out my relationship. Because ultimately it's for my family," Evans said in her new YouTube video. "I think things got so bad into our relationship where I was so unhappy that I needed to come out of it and I feel like the only way to come out of it was if I were to distance myself. I distanced myself for a little bit, and I realized that's not what I wanted and I needed to work out my marriage. And I didn't want another failed marriage. I just wanted the kids to be happy."

She added, "Feeling pretty blessed because I just realized, when I was gone, what I was missing, and I wanted to come back home, and I did, and I'm happy I did."

Photo Credit: MTV