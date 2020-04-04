'Today' Hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush-Hager Fight Emotions Discussing Missing Parents, Family Amid Coronavirus Quarantine

The hosts of Today each opened up about the toll that self-isolation has taken on them. Both Hoda Kotb, who was filming her segment with a stripped-down crew in the studio, was joined remotely by Jenna Bush-Hager, to talk about what they've found the most challenging about the last few weeks.

"I was just thinking about the people who are all by themselves," Kotb said, via The Daily Mail. 'I've got to tell you, my mom is staying so positive. She's by herself at home, but she's like, 'Hey, look, I'm outside at the water!' Like she's by herself taking selfies, and there's nobody around her. She talks about how beautiful the water is. She says she brings her coffee with her in the mug I gave her, and she'll take a picture of it."

The Today co-host, who's normally locked-down with her family, fiancé Joel and their two daughters Haley and Hope, went on to explain that she and mother live in different states. However, their visits happen about once a month, and the lack of personal interaction has taken its toll on her.

"For my mom, we try to FaceTime," Hoda said, who added that her eldest daughter is a big fan of that as well. "Haley can take the phone and go running down the hall, and my mom's just tickled pink. She's just happy to have her like that."

Hager, who's currently quarantining with her family, Henry Hager and their three children, Mila, Poppy, and baby Hal, agreed. She also spoke about how much she missed her own parents, former President George W. Bush and First Lady Laura Bush.

"I don't know if I have been so close to Henry ever because we're in it, the two of us," she said of her husband. 'But I haven't seen my parents, and I miss them. I think that's a very real thing."

During the first week of March, Kotb was forced to miss a number of Today tapings due to health concerns of her own but triumphantly returned on March 9 to much acclaim from the show's fans. Just a week later, both Al Roker and Craig Melvin were pulled from the air after it was revealed a staff member had tested positive for coronavirus.

Co-host Savannah Guthrie also returned to the show on Tuesday, after a two-week self-quarantine with her own family to help slow the spread of coronavirus.