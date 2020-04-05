'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Might Include Gay and Bisexual Cast Members

The first season of Love Is Blind featured a surprise sexual orientation revelation, but that likely will not happen in Season 2 because producers are reportedly asking potential castmembers that personal question during the casting process. The show is casting in the Chicago area after the first season focused on residents in Atlanta. Love Is Blind was picked up for two more seasons, along with Netflix's other hit reality show The Circle.

The casting questionnaire includes several personal questions, including if they consider themselves straight, gay, bisexual or other, reports TMZ. Other questions are standard ones, including age, hair color, eye color, ethnicity, hobbies, jobs and dating status. They are also asked about deal-breakers, including religion, ethnicity and other cultural differences. Potential cast members are also asked about cigarette and alcohol use, designed physical traits and descriptions of their dating history.

Producers are also asking potential cast members for portraits and full body photos, even though the whole point of the show is to test cast members' ability to fall in love without seeing potential partners. Cast members only see their partner after they get engaged, and the rest of the show follows their attempts to get to know one another more before they get married.

Season 1 eventually focused on just six couples, with two of them getting married, two breaking up at the altar and one breaking up after getting engaged. Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton were engaged when Morton surprised Jack by revealing he is bisexual. The two broke up in Mexico, where the couples were taken for a brief vacation before returning to Atlanta. The decision to ask potential castmembers about their sexuality during the casting process could keep an explosive break-up like Jack and Morton's from happening again.

On March 24, Netflix announced both Love Is Blind and The Circle were renewed for two seasons. Rhythm + Flow, featuring Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I., was also renewed. Tidying Up star Marie Kondo will also host a new series called Sparking Joy, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

"It's been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes," Brandon Riegg, vp nonfiction and comedy specials at Netflix, said in a statement. "We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we're thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members."

Love Is Blind Season 2 will once again feature Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey as hosts. Chris Coelen, Sam Dean, Ally Simpson, Eric Detwiler and Brian Smith are the executive producers of the Kinetic Content series.

Love Is Blind, The Circle and Rhythm + Flow are expected to return with new episodes in 2021.

