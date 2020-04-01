'90 Day Fiance' Stars Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko Split Ahead of Prison Release

Jorge Nava and Anfisa Arkhipchenko relationship status has been in limbo since the 90 Day Fiancé star was sentenced to more than two years in prison on drug charges back in 2018, but now that Nava is close to his release date, the former TLC personality told TMZ it's over between himself and his Russian bride.

Nava told the outlet that he plans to file for divorce immediately upon his planned release from prison in May, accusing Arkhipchenko of abandoning him and finding a new man while he served his time. In prison, Nava also revealed he's lost a whopping 128 lbs., down to 190 lbs. from his pre-prison weight of 318 lbs., which he had has left him with a whole new mindset moving forward.

While Arkhipchenko has remained quiet about the official state of her relationship, the reality personality appears to have gone official with her new man on Instagram last month, sharing a photo cuddling up with her boyfriend with the caption "Quarantine and chill?”

Blasting News identified the man as Leo Assaf, reporting that he previously worked as the manager of a gentleman’s club in Los Angeles.

In December 2018, Arkhipchenko opened up about how difficult her husband being sent to prison had been on her, and revealed that she had been channeling her energy into body building.

"To be honest, it has been very hard on me because Jorge and I are not just husband and wife but we are truly best friends and we used to share everything with each other," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "Since we aren’t together physically now and only get to talk to each other once a day it feels like a big part of me was taken away."

Taking up body building "to fill the void that [she] felt when Jorge was sentenced," Arkhipchenko explained, "I was left on my own I decided to try to stay busy and do what I enjoy the most and it was working out. And ONE DAY I want to take it on a higher level and compete in NPC bikini division."

"I know that many of you started following me on social media after seeing #90DayFiance and you just want to see me post pictures with Jorge and talk about our relationship," she concluded. "Well, I’m just letting you know that I’m going in a different direction now, I’m not a part of #90DayFiance, so if you don’t want to see anything other than #90DayFiance related stuff and you want to keep commenting nasty things under my pictures, please unfollow me and move on. And to those who support me, I love you and thank you."

