'Little People, Big World' Spinoffs Being Discussed, Matt Roloff Says

The new season of Little People, Big World is just days away from starting, meaning fans of the Roloff family have more hours of television to look forward to. They could have more though, as family patriarch Matt Roloff has admitted there have been talks of spin-offs. There is plenty of potential for a Roloff spin-off, considering all the changes in the lives of Roloff and Amy Roloff in recent years.

"Yeah, I think that conversation has gone on," Roloff told First Class Fatherhood podcast host Alec Lace in the March 22 episode, reports CheatSheet. "We always kind of fall back on Little People, Big World. That’s our main vehicle for telling our story. But I think discussions on spin-offs and things are happening."

"Little People, Big World is kind of based on the whole family," Roloff continued. "One thing I learned about reality television, you need a lot of characters, dynamics between characters, what have you, to really draw in the biggest audience as possible."

Although Roloff and Amy's other children have left the show over the years, Roloff said TLC was confident the remaining stars could give LPBW enough story content to kept the show going. The new season will have to take the show far from Roloff Farms, as Amy starts a new life with fiance Chris Marek and Roloff spends time in Arizona with girlfriend Caryn Chandler. Zach, the only Roloff child still on the show, and his wife Tori Roloff also welcomed their second child, Lilah Ray, in November.

Roloff and Amy are also parents to Jeremy Roloff, Molly Roloff and Jacob Rolloff, all of whom are no longer on the show. Jeremy left back in July 2018 to focus on life with wife Audrey Roloff and their children Ember Jean and Bode James. Molly lives in Washington with her husband Joel Silvius. Jacob has not appeared on the show since 2016, and is married to Isabel Rock.

The new season of LPBW will focus on life after Amy moved off Roloff Farms in Oregon. In one trailer TLC released just last week, Chandler said her relationship with Matt has only strengthened since Amy's decision.

"When Matt was waiting for Amy to make all these decisions, it affected our relationship. I think more than either one of us or anybody realized," Chandler said in the clip published by Good Housekeeping. "And I think since Matt owns his side of the farm, he’s just happier. But you know, Matt still owns that side of the farm with Amy, so we’re not done yet."

Amy and Marek got engaged in September 2019. While fans were hoping the wedding could be part of the new season, Amy has revealed the wedding will not happen until 2021. She told fans in a February Facebook Live chat they did not have a date, but were looking to marry in 2021. That would certainly give TLC more than enough time to prepare spin-off centered on the wedding.

"I think there's just so much going on," she said at the time. "Getting settled into the new house, projects in the new house, and everything like that."

Little People, Big World returns on TLC Tuesday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Getty Images