'Little People, Big World' Mom Tori Roloff Shares Adorable Look at Son Jackson's Brave First Dentist Visit

Tori Roloff is celebrating 2-year-old son Jackson's major milestone as the Little People, Big World toddler bravely made his way through his first ever trip to the dentist's office. The TLC personality shared photos of the visit on her Instagram Story Feb. 27, as per InTouch Weekly, including a collage of Jackson in the dentist's chair itself.

"First trip to the dentist!" Roloff captioned the pictures, adding to another picture of Jackson grinning post-appointment, "Look at those pearly whites! No cavities!"

(Photo: Tori Roloff)

Tori is mother to two children now, having added daughter Lilah to her family with husband Zach Roloff in November. It wasn't an easy birth, Tori admitted to PEOPLE in January.

"Because Lilah has dwarfism. It's not that I couldn't have a VBAC [vaginal birth after Caesarean section] but just most likely it would have ended in a C-section so we just skipped ahead," Tori explained, adding of the recovery process, "The hospital this time was so much more difficult for me. However I feel like I've recovered a lot faster this time around. Now just trying to get back into shape and love my body through [postpartum]."

That being said, Tori said she "freaking" loves having two children, and even revealed the sweet meaning behind Lilah Ray's naming.

"I've always loved the name Lilah and thank goodness Zach did too," Tori explained. "And Ray is my dad's middle name and my grandfather's nickname."

"I am so thankful and blessed by kiddos," she continued. "Somehow we're two for two for easy babies."

Raising Lilah and Jackson, both of whom have achondroplasia, the same form of dwarfism as Zach, the new parents have garnered praise from Amy Roloff, the two children's grandmother.

"I commend Tori, she's a good mom," Amy said in a Facebook Live back in November before Lilah's birth. "I also commend her because realizing when you're not used to it, she's going to be the different one in her own family, instead of maybe Jackson or something like that. I think she is going to be great. She is doing great. And I love how they are both parenting Jackson. I think they're both doing wonderful in how they are doing that."

Photo credit: YouTube/TLC