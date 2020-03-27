'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Reveals Sister-In-Law Stefanie Hawk Died Unexpectedly

Mina Starsiak Hawk, the star of HGTV's Good Bones, revealed on Instagram Friday that her sister-in-law, Stefanie Hawk, suddenly died on Thursday. Starsiak Hawk did not reveal the details of Hawk's death. She wrote that due to the coronavirus pandemic, they cannot hold a large gathering and asked fans to donate to The Asher House on Hawk's behalf.

"There's no easy way to share this," Starsiak Hawk wrote. "Yesterday we unexpectedly lost my sister, Stefanie Hawk. She was such a bright light in all of our lives for such a long time. There is nothing to say that makes it easier or better, especially in this time where our access to loved ones and friends is so limited. Given this impossible situation we are all in with the restrictions we need to respect, we have decided that a gathering will not be possible. As soon as we can make some decisions, we will share information regarding a celebration of Stef's life."

"If you knew her at all, you knew her pups were her world," Hawk continued. "And her passion for animal rescue was just a small part of her amazing spirit. The Asher House held a special place in her heart. In lieu of flowers, we would love donations be made on her behalf."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mina Starsiak Hawk (@mina_starsiak_hawk) on Mar 27, 2020 at 1:36pm PDT

Starsiak Hawk's followers rushed to share their condolences and send their prayers to her family during this difficult time.

"Verified I am so sorry Mina. Praying for you and your family," author Jennifer Todryk wrote.

"So sorry. Thinking of you and your family," Hidden Potential host Jasmine Roth wrote.

"Oh my goodness. I’m so sorry for your loss," one fan wrote. "I remember seeing her bright face and her dogs in some of your episodes!"

The news came just weeks after Starsiak Hawk had good news to share. After infertility struggles, Starsiak Jawk and husband Steve Hawk announced they were expecting their second child on March 11. They are expecting the baby in September. The couple is already parents to son Jack, who was born in August 2018.

Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Karen E. Laine, have starred on Good Bones since March 2016. The series follows the mother-daughter team flipping houses in Indianapolis. Hawk has also made appearances on the show. Laine and Starsiak Hawk also took part in HGTV's A Very Brady Renovation special.

Photo credit: Rachel Luna/Getty Images