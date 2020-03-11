HGTV's 'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Expecting Second Child After Infertility Struggles

Congratulations are in order for Good Bones star Mina Starsiak, who is expecting her second child with husband, Steve Hawk following an emotional infertility struggle. The HGTV star, who is also mom to son Jack, whom she welcomed in August of 2018, announced her exciting pregnancy news on Instagram Wednesday morning.

"Soooo..... this happened!" she captioned a gallery of images, including one revealing that her little bundle of joy will arrive in Sept. 2020.

A second image showed Starsiak holding up ultrasound photos as she smiled for the camera.

Speaking with PEOPLE, Starsiak said that she and her husband, whom she married in June of 2016, "feel incredibly lucky."

"We're pregnant!" she told the outlet. "It's super, super exciting! We feel incredibly lucky."

Starsiak has been battling infertility struggles, something she has candidly documented on social media and something that she and her husband began to first take notice of following the 2018 birth of their first child. Hoping to make Jack a big brother, the couple realized that things were not happening as easily as they had the first time.

"Based on our experience with Jack, by month three of trying, I was like, 'This is not going to schedule. This isn't how it happened the first time. There's no reason it should be taking this long,'" she recalled.

The HGTV star revealed in December of 2019 that her first round of IVF had failed, explaining that one of her embryos "did not get bigger" and was no longer "viable." Despite the setback, she and Hawk decided to try again.

"We wanted to try one more time," Starsiak said. "And then I think we both would have been okay and settled with being done, but the one more time worked."

Via a non-medicated round of intrauterine insemination (IUI), which is less-invasive fertility treatment, the couple found their "Hail Mary," Starsiak said, when positive test results were returned.

"When I told [Steve] I was pregnant with Jack, he just started crying. When I told him I was pregnant this time, it was shock," she said. "It doesn’t feel real yet. But when we heard the heartbeat, there were so many happy tears."

Season 5 of Good Bones is scheduled to premiere in summer of this year.