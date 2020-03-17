'Married at First Sight': Mindy's Husband Zach Comes Under Scrutiny for Questionable Motives in Exclusive Clip

As Mindy Shiben grows frustrated with husband Zach Justice seemingly dragging his feet in their marriage, the Married at First Sight bride gets some tough love from her co-stars, as well as Pastor Cal Roberson. In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip of Wednesday's all-new episode of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), Mindy gets a dose of reality from the relationship expert, as well as fellow newlywed Jessica Studer when she reveals her husband is just getting ready to move a bag into the home she imagined they would share from the start.

"I'm trying to be patient and I'm trying to compromise," she tells the group, who looks surprised at the news.

Pastor Cal responds generously towards Zach: "I give you so much credit, and I don't think that he's a horrible person. I really don't," he says. "I think that quite often people who really feel they're ready for marriage, and they jump into this. They realize, 'Oh my god, this is more than I thought.' And they don't know how to handle it."

Jessica, however, has a less optimistic read on the situation, asking Mindy, "Well, what did he think if he didn't even move in? Like that's the risk, sorry. I just don't understand. ...We knew what we were signing up for. Marriage and trying to move in. Going in, it wasn't a surprise. I don't understand."

Pastor Cal agrees, adding of her candor, "Jessica, let me tell you what I love about Jessica. She cuts through all the bluff and gets right to it."

But Jessica isn't finished speaking her mind, accusing Zach of agreeing to marry Mindy at first sight to boost his own brand, not to find a forever partner.

"I feel like this is a major red flag that he won't move in, and I feel like that just is a sign that he's not committed to this," she tells the camera. "I really like Mindy, and I know what Mindy's intentions were and she had good intentions. She wanted a lifetime partner."

"I think that Zach is not interested in a lifetime marriage," she continues. "I think that maybe he was, you know interested in the idea of, you know, promoting himself a little more."

Married at First Sight (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

