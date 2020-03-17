'Biggest Loser' Trainer Steve Cook Challenges Micah's Dedication in Exclusive Clip

Steve Cook isn't about to let Micah Collum give anything less than 100 percent when it comes to his journey on The Biggest Loser. In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip of Tuesday's all-new episode of the USA Network reboot, Steve confronts the 23-year-old about what's behind him holding back when it comes to his performance in the challenges.

"Right now, I'm not gonna lie, I'm a little bit upset, because I feel like week in and week out, you don't quite give it your all," Steve tells Micah. "You're 23 years old, you're the most athletic person here. But you're not being true to yourself when it comes to weight loss."

Admitting "there's more to give," an emotional-looking Micah earns a frustrated response from the trainer.

"You're gonna look back on this whole thing and think, 'Dammit, I should have given it my all,'" Steve explains to him. "And I don't want that for you, because I've been in positions like that!"

Micah admits to the camera, "I feel like sometimes I don't give 100 percent. It's just tough, I don't know if it all started from feeling lonely or left behind by my mom... I want to leave all that stuff I struggled with in the past."

Comforting Micah, Steve assures him, "It's scary when people look at you and think, 'He should do well,' because there is a certain amount of pressure there. But everything else goes out the window when all you have to do is look that man in the mirror and say, 'Hey, I'm gonna make you proud.'"

It's this kind of digging to the emotional bottom of things that Steve told PopCulture.com ahead of the season premiere that distinguishes the reboot from the original version of the show.

"It's a self love show," he explained. It's getting people together and really leaning on each other and figuring out how to love yourself again."

He continued, "You can lose weight, but if you're not tackling the tough issues, setting yourself up for the future, dealing with toxic relationships ... when you go home you'll gain it back."

The Biggest Loser airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on USA.

Photo credit: USA Network