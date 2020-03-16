'Bachelorette' Ali Fedotowsky Awaiting Results of Coronavirus Testing After Experiencing Symptoms

Ali Fedotowsky-Manno is taking every precaution when it comes to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). After experiencing some symptoms of the viral pandemic, the former Bachelorette underwent medical testing to determine if she had contracted the illness, she revealed on Instagram Sunday.

"I just got tested for coronavirus. I've just had this tightness in my chest for the past little while and it hurts to take deep breaths," the former ABC leading lady explained. "I've just been really run down and I've just had some chills so I just thought, 'You know what, I'm just going to get checked to be safe.'"

Fedotowsky has been self-quarantining with husband Kevin Manno and their two kids, 3-year-old Molly and 21-month-old Riley, but said she wanted to make sure her 65-year-old mother was safe to come stay with her by getting herself tested. That being said, Fedotowsky is feeling optimistic she won't have a positive test return.

"No fever, so I feel pretty strongly that I don't have it but the doctor and urgent care felt the safe thing to do would be to get tested since the X-ray of my lungs showed white spots," the reality personality continued.

She also used the opportunity to complain about the U.S. healthcare system, calling it "messed up" if the testing ends up being as delayed as she was initially told.

"The crazy thing is actually I don't know when I'm going to get the results because they said it could take anywhere from 48 hours to three weeks. Three weeks!" she added. "Hopefully that's not the case, 'cause if that is the case, our healthcare system is totally messed up."

Fedotowsky pleaded with her followers to take the global outbreak seriously and to follow healthcare officials' insistence that people stay home as much as possible, taking part in social distancing when you must leave your home.

"Do not go out. Don't go out to restaurants and bars, self-quarantine if you can," she pleaded. "Social distance. Just please, please, please take this seriously and, of course, wash your hands."

Photo credit: Michael Tullberg/Getty Images