'Jersey Shore': Watch Cast React to Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Release From Prison

Now that Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is out of prison, his Jersey Shore castmates are happy to welcome him back into the fold. In a five-minute clip from Jersey Shore Family Vacation posted to the show's official Instagram account on Wednesday, you can see the entire cast getting the big news on their phone. The caption is equally celebratory, proclaiming that, "Mike is out!"

"FREE THE SITUATION IS NOW A FREE SITUATION," the caption continued. "Mike is finally coming home on a Jerzday for the books! AND [Busch Family Brewed joins the fam after tomorrow night's [Jersey Shore Family Vacation] on [MTV!]"

Sorrentino and his brother Marc were indicted in September 2014 for tax offenses and conspiring to defraud the United States after they allegedly failed to properly pay their taxes on $8.9 million worth of income from 2010 to 2012. In April 2017, both men were indicted on additional charges that included tax evasion, structuring and falsifying records.

The reality star pleaded guilty to one count of tax evasion in January 2018, while Marc pleaded guilty to one count of aiding in the preparation of a false and fraudulent tax return. In October 2018, Sorrentino was sentenced to eight months in prison and two years of supervised release. Marc, however, was sentenced to two years behind bars. Sorrentino began his stint behind bars in January of 2019.

Sorrentino was also ordered to 500 hours of community service as well as a tab for $123,913 in restitution, which he has already paid, along with a fine of $10,000.

In May of 2019, Sorrentino got a visit from his wife Lauren Pesce, as well as co-stars Pauly "DJ Pauly D" DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino. Which also gave fans their first look at the Jersey Shore star in his prison uniform.

In January, MTV first previewed Sorrentino's when they released a teaser for the show ahead of the Season 3 back-half premiere on Feb. 27. The clip began with his co-stars running going all in on a group hug, as well as a peek at some of the group's bolder activities, including Angelina Pivarnick's bachelorette party.

Sorrentino's return will be well-documented on Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which airs Thursdays at 8 ET on MTV.