'90 Day Fiance' Star Alex Brovarnik Saves 'Intoxicated' Drowning Man in Bahamas

90 Day Fiancé star Alex Brovarnik jumped into action when he saw a man drowning during a trip to the Bahamas, saving the "beyond intoxicated" individual in an intense and heroic moment captured on camera. Brovarnik, who first appeared on the TLC show alongside now-wife Loren Brovarnik in 2014, shared a video of the incident on Instagram Sunday.

In the video, he pulls a seemingly unconscious man from the ocean, carrying him to safety before resting him on the beach, where the pair were swarmed with concerned beachgoers. The man appears to have been OK, with Alex captioning the video, "I am glad I was able to be at the right place at the right time today to pull this kid out of the water before it’s too late."

Thanking friend Sean Apache Shields for catching the moment on video, Loren couldn't help but gush over her husband, commenting, "I am soooo beyond proud of you!!! But I’m not surprised at all!! You are an amazing man with a huge heart!! Thank you [Shields] for recording this and thank you baby for just being you!!"

On her own profile, Loren added to the video, "My husband was watching a guy who was beyond intoxicated, who was with his 'friends' who just stood there and watched! The man went into the water and about drowned."

"As you can see, Alex is dragging out his unconscious body while his 'friends' did nothing!" she continued. "We are meant to be in a place in time for a reason! Alex and his friend Sean were meant to be at this beach, at this exact time because if not, who knows what could have happened!"

Loren continued, "My husband saved a man’s life today! And I couldn’t be more proud, yet not surprised at the same time! Meanwhile, you can see this guys 'friends' standing there and then walking away! NOT ONE OF THEM went in the ambulance with him either! It goes to show you may think your friends are your friends, but God forbid something bad happens, would then help you or just stand there and watch you fall?! Always trust your instinct!"

Photo credit: TLC