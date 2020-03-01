Kris Jenner Reveals Which Daughter She Thinks Will Have Her Next Grandkid

The pressure is on for Kendall Jenner. Her mother, Kris Jenner, told Ellen DeGeneres on Thursday she thinks her 24-year-old daughter could be welcome her next grandchild. Jenner is now dating NBA player Ben Simmons, but reportedly not exclusively.

On Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, DeGeneres asked Jenner, 64, who she though would be the source of her next grandchild. Kris listed Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner as possibilities, and then added, "Maybe Kendall."

Jenner has been in an on-again, off-again relationship with Simmons, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, since 2018. They reunited late last year and the two celebrated New Year's Eve together. They also went to Super Bowl LIV in February. However, a source told Us Weekly last month their relationship is not serious.

"Kendall and Ben are not officially back together," the source said. "They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other, for the most part. They both work and travel frequently and don’t find it very realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another. They do really like each other though and love spending time together."

After the two were spotted at a New Jersey grocery store in January, an eyewitness said the couple looked "happy" and "comfortable with each other and in love."

"They were touching each other and Kendall was rubbing his arm and he kissed her hand," the eyewitness said. "They remained close to each other as they shopped and at one point, Kendall put her head on his shoulder and leaned in to him to whisper something. Ben seemed very protective of Kendall and while it looked like he was equally as into her as she was, he was looking around and trying to be more careful."

Last week, Jenner saw the release of a new Calvin Kleun campaign, in which she is featured alongside Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and SZA. In a behind-the-scenes clip, Jenner said she has learned "different lessons" from her different relationships.

"So, I think I've learned so many different things from so many different relationships," Jenner said. "A lot of the relationships have taught me more about myself, which is the most valuable. And like, what I want from a person or from a relationship."

While Jenner is the only Kardashian sister without children of her own, a source told Life & Style last year she "doesn't feel the pressure" to follow in her sisters' footsteps.

"She's still young and has her whole life ahead of her and has plenty of time to settle down and get married," the source told the magazine. "Although her sisters all have kids, she doesn’t feel the pressure to follow in their footsteps."

