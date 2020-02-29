'Jersey Shore': Jenni 'JWoww' Farley Has Hope That Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi Will Return After Quitting

Back in December, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi made the shocking announcement that she would be "retiring" from Jersey Shore. The longtime cast member cited that it's what best for her at the time and that the decision was "hard" to make. The main reason had to do with her growing family and not wanting to leave her kids to go film.

With Jersey Shore: Family Vacation returning for its Season 3 mid-season premiere on Feb. 27, the cast has been the making rounds around various media outlets. Speaking with PEOPLE, Jenni "JWoww" Farley revealed that she still has hope Snooki will reconsider stepping away when this season wraps up.

“We haven’t filmed the new season yet either, so I feel like there’s still hope,” said Farley. “There is still hope!”

Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, who has made it known he's attempted to convince Snooki to stay before, and Vinny Guadagnino, also agreed with Farley's assessment, hoping for Polizzi's return to the show.

Polizzi has been very busy being a mother of three, including her 8-month old son, Angelo James. Her and her husband, Jionni LaValle, also have a 5-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son.

“It’s just really hard on me, especially having my third baby,” she told PEOPLE. “I just need to be in the right mindset and that’s just being with my kids right now.”

She made the original announcement on her podcast, It's Happening With Snooki and Joey.

"I am not coming back to Jersey Shore for Season 4 if there is one. And there's a lot of reasons why, but the main reason is... I just can't do it anymore," she continued. "Literally, leaving my kids to film it is really hard on me. I try and quit every single day. I just hate being away from the kids. I don’t like partying three days in a row. It’s just not my life anymore. I want to be home with the kid. It’s just really hard for me to leave the kids and film the show."

Sorrentino shared with Us Weekly that he "didn't agree" with her decision but that he "supports" what she needs to do.

"Maybe she'll come back and revisit, maybe she'll have a change of heart," he said. "Who knows? I'm hopeful for the future."