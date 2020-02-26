'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Daughter Bonnie Chapman Reveals Dream Where Mom Beth Chapman 'Wasn't Gone'

By Stephen Andrew

Bonnie Chapman, daughter of Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman and the late Beth Chapman, recently revealed that she had a dream where her mom "wasn't gone." Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Chapman shared her heartbreaking dream, tweeting, "I had a dream my mom wasn't gone, waking up to reality knowing she's not coming back.. ouch." Many of her followers have since offered their support, with one writing back, "Your dream means she Loves you and is still with you always!!"

"But she is alive in your heart always!!" exclaimed another user. "The pain you're feeling not everybody knows but I do just keep on going that's what she would want one day at a time."

"So sorry Bonnie I understand what you're going through completely. I lost my mom 3 years ago and still have these dreams from time to time. Praying for you," wrote someone else.

"Awwwa... Bonnie. I'm so sorry. I know words cant change anything. But she's not suffering any longer..and she is ALWAYS with each and everyone of the Chapman family," commented one other user.

"That was me this morning. It's been 2 days since I lost my mom and I can't handle mornings yet. Knowing that I'm waking up without her is killing me," shared one more person.

Sadly, Beth passed away in June 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer. She was 51 years old at the time of her death.

