'Alaskan Bush People': Raiven Adams 'Publicly Shamed' Following Abuse Allegations Against Ex Bear Brown

After she accused Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown of abuse in a recently-filed protective order, Raiven Adams is being "publicly shamed," her mother, Kassy Michelle, told In Touch Weekly. Currently pregnant with her and Brown's first child, Michelle stated that the abuse and the backlash surrounding her daughter's decision to file a protective order, has begun to take a toll on Adams' unborn child, something she opened up about in a recent Instagram post.

"This is my beautiful grandson," Michelle captioned a sonogram photo, explaining that "he is only 2 1/2 lbs right now and he’s trying to make an entrance 10 weeks early."

Michelle asked her followers to "pray for" her daughter and grandson, as "stress can cause complications in pregnancy which is why she’s in preterm labor. Baby has received all the steroids and magnesium they can give him to help him grow faster. Now hopefully god will bless Raiven with 10 more weeks."

Adding a number of hashtags that included "mental abuse awareness," "mental abuse is still abuse," "women are not property," and "domestic violence awareness," Michelle further explained to In Touch Weekly that her daughter has "reached out for help" and that "she's completely devastated."

In a handwritten declaration filed earlier this month, Adams, who had first met Brown at his brother Noah Brown's wedding in 2018, accused her ex-fiancé of drug abuse, a pattern of verbal abuse, brandishing a gun, and threatening to take their child from her.

"Shortly after dating Solomon I realized his behavior was abusive," she wrote. "…While dating I would bring up his eratic (sic) behavior (yelling, slamming things, preventing me from leaving rooms)."

Adams said that Brown, who allegedly threatened to "have Discovery bury" her if she

"spoke out about his behavior," told her that he was using cocaine. In the documents, she also accused Brown of using a gun "as intimidation," stating that he would tell her gun laws don't apply to him.

His behavior, she alleged, grew worse once they learned that she was expecting, with Brown becoming more verbally abusive and controlling and threatening to "try to take our son from me" if she left the relationship.

The Discovery Channel star has not yet addressed the allegations against him. He and Adams are scheduled to appear in court later this month, where it is expected that Adams will request a judge extend the temporary restraining order.