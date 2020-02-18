'Ghost Hunters' Season 2 Trailer Teases Spine-Chilling Dangers and Evidence in First Look (Exclusive)

After its groundbreaking first season on A&E, Ghost Hunters (produced by Lionsgate's Pilgrim Media Group) is proving it's more than ready for another dose of the paranormal with an eerie first look at the spine-chilling Season 2 trailer, teasing indisputable evidence of life after death full of new dangers and technology. Featuring 13 episodes in its debut season on the network, the show has been the leading pioneer among the paranormal reality genre with its unique offering of spellbinding stories curated by team leader, Grant Wilson and his crew of investigators.

In a PopCulture.com first look at Season 2 complemented by a soundtrack of creepy horror movie strings, the team — consisting of Wilson with Kristen Luman, Daryl Marston, Richel Stratton, Brian Murray, Mustafa Gatollari and Brandon Alvis — head into uncharted territory as the first crew to investigate reports of paranormal phenomena in some of the nation's most barren locations. In the trailer, the investigators' journey takes them to particularly isolated corners of the U.S., where they are they threatened by extreme conditions and desolate terrain while conducting their studies.

Blending personality with paranormal analysis, Wilson and the team head out to "forgotten worlds where darkness and death plague residents who have been forced to live with the unknown" per the A&E press release. However, despite a number of unnerving warnings from local residents, the team needs to face their fears and stay on mission, helping bring peace and solace to those afraid of confronting the paranormal. With the team maintaining their ethics with its profound and genuine exploration into the unknown, full of heart and humanity, they capture their most compelling, persuasive evidence in over a decade.

This past October, Luman and Murray shared exclusively with PopCulture.com what fans can expect from its sophomore season and the "major changes" underway for the team as they dive into a new set of mysterious stories from across the country. Admitting that there are "positive, wonderful changes" ahead, Luman shares Season 2 will open up "new ways to know the team better."

"These changes were made to know our personalities even better, and see how we all work together," Luman told PopCulture.com, adding how she's "excited" for viewers to see it all. "We came into this as experts, all of us, yet Grant was our leader and our guide. And I think in the second season, you'll see more of him trusting us to handle this stuff on our own."

Echoing her thoughts, team investigator Murray adds with the crew all being experts in their own areas as "everybody's a leader" in this upcoming season of Ghost Hunters.

"The way we gel with each other is a lot — it's so much more than it was in the beginning. We're used to each other and the personalities, and everybody's strengths and weaknesses. We look after each other — we're a family, and we're really diving into experiments to get the questions answered basically," Murray told PopCulture.com. "We want to put the puzzle together, and we're taking any piece that's given to us, and we're just putting it together, and really investigating, really going out of the box. I'm super excited for the second season!"

Hypnotherapist and parapsychologist, Luman adds when the team first discussed the anticipated changes, it was "really awesome" because their ideas were in line with Wilson's, who also provided the team with assistance thanks to his television expertise on cases they “needed some guidance” on (Wilson also executive produces the series).

"[We're] trying to make sure that the viewers at home who are sitting on their couch are able to experience what we're experiencing as well," Luman said. "We want our viewers to be able to feel it with us. That's what makes the show so amazing when they feel, even though they're on their couch, that they're right there in that dark room with us."

Murray adds that the team has made "the mentor very proud," and is "so comfortable" with the way the team operates with its decisions and techniques. "He's there to let us do our thing, and it shows how this team can work together with no matter who we're working with. I love it."

Ghost Hunters Season 2 returns with a two-hour premiere on April 8 at 8 p.m. ET on A&E, followed by its usual one-hour episodes Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

