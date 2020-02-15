Caroline Flack: Kelly Osbourne Delivers Heartbreaking Tribute to 'Love Island' Host After Shocking Death

Kelly Osbourne is among the many celebrities paying tribute to Caroline Flack on Saturday. The Love Island host's lawyer said she died by suicide at her home in London. Osbourne called Flack a "special person" and urged her fans to remember to tell "your loved ones that you love them." Flack was 40 years old.

"Words are way more powerful than you think," Osbourne wrote, alongside a black and white photo of Flack. "Never forget to tell your loved ones that you love them."

"What a special person [Flack] was," Osbourne continued. "She lit up every room because she shined so brightly. To say I'm saddened by her loss is simply not enough. It was an honor and a privilege to have known you and to call you my friend. I can't even believe I'm writing this."

Flack was a beloved ITV reality television presenter, hosting both Love Island and X-Factor for the U.K. broadcaster. She stepped down from hosting Love Island and other shows after she was charged with allegedly assaulting boyfriend, Lewis Burton in December. She pleaded not guilty to the charges that same month and the trial was scheduled to start in three weeks, reports The Telegraph.

"I am utterly devastated at Caroline's passing and cannot comment further about matters, including the criminal proceedings, at the moment," Flack's attorney, Paul Morris, wrote in a statement to PEOPLE. "My thoughts are with Caroline's family as we respect their privacy at this very sad and difficult time."

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," he family said in a statement to the U.K.'s Press Association. "We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

"Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news," ITV said in its own statement. "Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Several other celebrities showed support fo Flack's family. The Good Place star Jameela Jamil, a TV presenter herself, referenced the constant negative press Flack's assault case generated in the U.K.

"It was only a matter of time before the media and a prolonged social media dogpile, hers lasted for MONTHS, pushed someone completely over the edge," Jamil tweeted. "Rest In Peace Caroline Flack. This is f—ing horrendous."

"This is the effect of online and print bullying," musician James Blake tweeted. "This is what dehumanizing and hounding people leads to. As a society we need to find our compassion and empathy. We don’t know what other people are going through as they almost always present an 'ok' front."

"I hope all of you who attacked Caroline Flack even when her partner said he wanted no charges feel some sorrow today," Boy George wrote. "This did not need to happen. This is devastating news! And yes, I hope the [Crown Prosecution Service] feel even deeper sorrow."

On Christmas Eve, Flack took to Instagram to comment on the scrutiny she has faced, even though she was advised not to.

"Been advised not to go on social media ... but I wanted to say happy Christmas to everyone who has been so incredibly kind to me this year," she wrote. "This kind of scrutiny and speculation is a lot to take on for one person to take on their own... I'm a human being at the end of the day and I'm not going to be silenced when I have a story to tell and a life to keep going with .... I'm taking some time out to get feeling better and learn some lessons from situations I've got myself into to.I have nothing but love to give and best wishes for everyone."

Photo credit: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images