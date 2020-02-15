Caroline Flack Dead: 'Love Island' Host's Cause of Death Revealed by Family Lawyer

Caroline Flack's cause of death was confirmed on Saturday, shortly after her passing was announced. According to a report by Sky News, the reality TV presenter died by suicide in her home in London, England.

Flack's cause of death was confirmed by her family's lawyer on Saturday morning. The attorney said that Flack died by suicide at home in east London, where she has been living alone.

The family themselves also gave a brief statement to Sky News. They asked fans and press for privacy as they sort through the grief of this tragic news.

"We can confirm that our Caroline passed away today on the 15th February," the family said. "We would ask that the press both respect the privacy of the family at this difficult time."

Flack was best-known as a presenter on game shows and reality TV, including Love Island and X-Factor. A spokeswoman for the British network ITV gave a public statement on behalf of the company and Flack's colleagues in show business.

"Everybody at Love Island and ITV is shocked and saddened by this desperately sad news," she said. "Caroline was a much loved member of the Love Island team and our sincere thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends."

Flack was a beloved figure on ITV's reality shows, though she had taken a step back from on-camera work in recent months. Back in December, the police were called to Flack's home, which she was sharing at the time with her 27-year-old boyfriend Lewis Burton. Burton accused Flack of assaulting him at the time, and splattered blood was found on their apartment door.

Flack pleaded not guilty to the assault charges. She and Burton were due in court next month, but Flack was already overwhelmed by the coverage of the story in the press. While she was ordered not to contact Burton, he had reached out to her on Instagram on Thursday, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

Flack nearly broke her silence on the assault case on Friday. She took to Instagram, saying that she could not keep silent any longer.

"I'm going to speak today… mine and my family's life is no longer up for entertainment or gossip," she wrote.

A source close to her later told The Daily Mail that she had decided it was better to let the case play out in court rather than online.

"Caroline wanted to speak as she's so sick of all the rumours and speculation about her," they said. "But she posted on Instagram without thinking and once she had some time to calm down she knew better to keep quiet until the time is right."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.