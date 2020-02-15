3 Shot Outside 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' Star Kandi Burruss' Restaurant

A terrifying scene erupted at one Real Housewives of Atlanta star's restaurant on Friday night. According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, three people were shot at Kandi Burruss' Old Lady Gang restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia. The publication reported that the shooting was not random and that officials are aware of the identity of the culprit, who police are currently searching for.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that one man, who is posited to have been the target, was shot while he was inside the restaurant. Two other bystanders were reportedly hit as a result of the incident. All three victims reportedly have non-life-threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

Ricka Franklin, who told Channel 2 Action News that her brother works in the restaurant, told the news outlet that a chaotic scene unfolded when at the time of the incident.

“While they were back there cooking and stuff, they just heard gunshots,” she said. “All of a sudden, the customers ran to the back where they were.”

Burruss, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Todd Tucker, has yet to speak out about these reports.

The East Point Old Lady Gang location, which is where the aforementioned incident took place, opened back in 2018. Burruss and Tucker opened up the original location in March 2017, per BravoTV.com. There are currently three Old Lady Gang locations, all of which serve dishes inspired by recipes from those in Burruss' family.

"Right now, we're just conquering Atlanta," the RHOA star told BravoTV.com in December 2018. "We have three locations now and it's pretty amazing to go from one to three in a year. So we just want to maintain the ones that we have and just continue to grow, bit by bit."

Just as she shared with BravoTV.com, her Old Lady Gang brand has grown over the past couple of years. In August 2018, Burruss revealed that they were opening an Old Lady Gang stand in the Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia (the location has since changed its name to the State Farm Arena).

"I have been keeping this to myself but now I can finally announce that we will have an @oldladygang in the #PhillipsArena!!!!" she wrote at the time about their expansion. "I’m so excited! Tonight they unveiled some of the new things they’re bringing to the newly renovated arena. I’m thankful to be a part of that. I’m also thankful that the first concert that will be in the new #PhillipsArena will be the #SoSoDef tour! So I get to be on stage & then meet you at my restaurant in the food court."