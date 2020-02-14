'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Teases Doing Gender Selection to Ensure a Girl for Next Pregnancy

Kailyn Lowry revealed earlier this month that she is expecting her fourth child, and later learned it will be another boy. The Teen Mom 2 star joked about being interested in gender selection to make sure her fifth child is a girl after having four boys. She revealed to fans earlier Thursday she does not have a name in mind for baby number four.

On Thursday, Lowry shared a photo of her three sons, Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2. Since Lowry has made it known she has longed to raise a daughter, one person commented, "It's okay KAIL KEEP TRYING FOR THE BABY GIRL YOU WANT."

"I would do gender selection at this point," Lowry wrote, reports InTouch Weekly, adding a crying emoji.

On Feb. 4, Lowry announced she and on-again, off-again boyfriend and Lux's father Chris Lopez are expecting their second child together. She shared a lengthy message on Instagram, along with a photo of herself showing her children the ultrasound.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" Lowry wrote. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

Lowry then used part of her announcement to make a pitch for Peanut, a social network connecting expecting mothers.

"[Peanut] has been an amazing support for me since I found out I was pregnant again," she wrote. "Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news a secret can be quite isolating. There are so many helpful threads on the app from other women who have been through it too. It's always reassuring to know you're not alone. Whether you're already a mom, pregnant, or trying to conceive, I really recommend you join the [Peanut] community. It's an amazing space to build friendships, find support and learn from other women at a similar stage in life. There's nothing like support from other women to get you through."

On Monday, Lowry revealed a photo from her gender reveal party, announcing she is expecting another boy.

Although this is Lowry's fourth pregnancy, she revealed on Twitter Wednesday she was still feeling anxiety and could not enjoy being pregnant.

"Has anyone else experienced more anxiety about something going wrong in a pregnancy after their first?" she wrote. "I feel like I can't enjoy this at all."

Earlier Thursday, Lowy revealed she still has no name in mind for her new baby. She asked fans for name suggestions on Instagram.

There has been some drama in all this bliss. On Monday, Lowry lashed out at a report on how much money she made by announcing her pregnancy in a sponsored Instagram post. The Blast reported she was paid between $7,000 and $13,000, but Lowry claimed the report was inaccurate.

