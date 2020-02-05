'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Wasn't Planning on Keeping Baby No. 4

After Kailyn Lowry's confirmation Tuesday that she was pregnant with her fourth child, many of the Teen Mom 2 star's followers wondered about the timing of her announcement, being that the aunt of her on-off boyfriend, Chris Lopez, accidentally leaked the pregnancy news several weeks ago. While Lowry had previously refrained from publicly commenting on the rumors, an MTV production source revealed to The Ashley that she had been deciding privately if she would get an abortion.

"Kail did finally film about being pregnant this weekend, though," the source explained. "She is talking on-camera about why she didn't confirm the pregnancy earlier. Basically, she talks about how she was not sure she wanted to keep the baby, and how she was struggling with the options."

"She talks [on-camera] about how she went to the office to have the abortion, but then wasn't able to go through with it," the source added. "She cancelled the procedure when she got more details and decided to have the baby. She told the producers she didn't want to lie about it and was very open about struggling to decide what to do."

One thing that won't be shown in the new season of Teen Mom 2 is Lowry telling sons Isaac, 10, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2, that they would be getting a little brother or sister.

"Kail told the boys in private about the pregnancy, because she didn't want it to be on-camera," the source said. "She was worried the boys would not take the news well, or have questions she wanted to answer privately. [The producer] did try to get Kail to recreate the conversation of her telling the kids about the baby, but she said no because she didn't want the kids to be confused. She said the kids took the news really well, though, and are excited about the new baby."

Lowry officially announced he baby news Tuesday on Instagram alongside a photo with her sons and the ultrasound photo.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" she wrote. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way! ... Going through nausea and morning sickness while trying to keep the news a secret can be quite isolating."

