'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Shares Photo From Baby No. 4 Gender Reveal: 'I Felt It in My Bones'

Kailyn Lowry is giving fans a sneak peek into her gender reveal party for baby no. 4. After confirming in a statement to Us Weekly that she and Chris Lopez are expecting a baby boy, their second son together, the Teen Mom 2 star and soon-to-be mom of four took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse into the special moment that she suddenly started thinking blue!

"Although I already knew & felt it in my bones... the boys had no idea," Lowry wrote. "GENDER REVEAL!"

In the photo, Lowry, Lopez, Lux, 2, Lincoln, 6, and Isaac, 11, can be seen holding confetti blowers just seconds before learning the sex of the little one on the way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 10, 2020 at 12:28pm PST

Although Lowry has the comments disabled on the post, many fans reacted to the gender reveal on Twitter, where she also shared the snap.

"OMG SOOOOOO exciting!" wrote one fan. "The smiles on their faces and yours is everything."

"Aw man, I was crossing my fingers for a little girl!" added someone else. "But boys love their momma so much!! Still a blessing."

"Congratulations," commented a third. "You are meant to be a boy mom."

First confirming the news to Us Weekly on Monday, the MTV reality star said that she and her family were "so excited" to be adding another little boy to their family.

"The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix," Lowry said. "Thank you all so much for your continued support & well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition."

Just days before officially announcing the gender, Lopez, Lowry's on-off boyfriend, seemingly confirmed it was a boy on social media. Sharing a poem called "Letters to My Unborn Child," to his Instagram Story, Lopez added the words "Young King," leading many fans to believe it was a boy.

Lowry had first announced that she was expecting back on Feb. 4, at the time stating that she was "almost 16 weeks pregnant." The announcement was met with congratulatory messages from fans and her fellow Teen Mom stars.