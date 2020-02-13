'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Apparently Hasn't Determined Baby No. 4's Name, Asks Fans for Suggestions

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry recently announced that she was pregnant with a baby boy. Now, days after the reveal, the reality has turned to Instagram to seek out suggestions for her little one's name.

On Instagram, the MTV personality posted a photo of a pair of dinosaur-themed pants and a tiny sweatshirt that read "Best Brother" on it. The outfit could be seen next to some of Lowry's sonogram photos, which she showcased in her original pregnancy announcement post.

"Now accepting BABY BOY name suggestions," Lowry wrote along with a blue heart emoji. In turn, fans gladly obliged and sent some suggestions her way in the comments section of her adorable post.

"Since you love crystals so much there are some really cool names inspired by the meaning and the name of the crystal," one fan shared. "Some are very unique. Just a thought."

"You've got 2 Ls let's get Isaac another I!" another fan commented, referencing the names of Lowry's children, Issac, Lincoln, and Lux. "Ian, Ilan, Iyler, Israel, Isaiah, Ivan, Isaias, Ignatio, Ismael, Ilyas, Iden...."

"I think you may like Lennon or Kara! Since your sons have names that mean light and laughter, I thought you might like some boy names that mean love," yet another fan commented. "congrats again!"

Lowry initially revealed that she was pregnant with her fourth child on Feb. 4.

"We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy," Lowry wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of herself and her three sons. "This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

About a week after her original announcement, the Teen Mom 2 star once again took to Instagram to share photos from her low-key gender reveal party.

"Although I already knew & felt it in my bones... the boys had no idea. GENDER REVEAL!" she detailed on Instagram. Lowry went on to confirm to Us Weekly that she was set to welcome another boy into her family.

"The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix," she told the publication. "Thank you all so much for your continued support [and] well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition."