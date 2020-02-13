'Counting On' Alum Derick Dillard Sparks Outrage by Declaring Cooking 'Woman's Work'

Counting On alum Derick Dillard is kicking up outrage with his caption on a photo of wife Jill (Duggar) Dillard, but the pot stirring appears to be purposeful. The former TLC personality shared a photo of Jill with dishes over the sink with their 2-year-old son, Samuel, strapped to her back in a carrier, writing alongside it, "Baby Sam helping Jill in the kitchen," and adding the hashtags "teach 'em young" and "woman's work."

Calling cooking and cleaning "woman's work" struck many of his followers as sexist, with one person commenting, Hashtag 'woman’s work?' Wow and I was rooting for you too...."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derick Dillard (@derickdillard) on Feb 8, 2020 at 4:34pm PST

Another chimed in, "He likes them barefoot and pregnant."

Others thought Derick was simply trying to mess with people by using the offensive hashtag, with one commenting in his defense, "You know by now that he loves messing with the public. I found it funny!"

This theory appears to be backed up by Jill, who defended her husband in the comment section after first writing alongside two laughing emojis, "'Baby' Sam.... #womanswork."

As one of Derick's followers asked, "Bet you said I’m going to post this and be entertained by the comments huh?" Jill also responded, "[laugh out loud]...yup."

Plenty of other people told the Dillards simply to ignore the criticism on social media and keep living their lives.

"You guys just keep right on choosing joy, speaking life and keep marching despite the negative people out here!" one follower wrote. "Keep loving and seeking Jesus and loving your family and others well! Thank you for sharing your lives!"

"Keep doing what you do Derick," another added. "Haters do not know you & your family behind closed doors. You are a wonderful father. More than I can say about most so called men. God bless you all."

