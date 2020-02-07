'Bachelor' Fans Drag Show for Bikini Photoshop Job

It looks like a recent photoshoot for The Bachelor didn't go quite as planned. The ABC reality series recently flew their current contestant, Peter Weber along with his roster of dates to Costa Rica. One of the events on the show's itinerary was to get some photos of Weber and company, but apparently some of the bikinis were deemed a little too risky to air in primetime.

The solution, it seems, was to digitally alter the footage to make it appear like there was more fabric on the swimsuits than there really was. The problem, however, is that the quality of these digital alterations were distracting at best.

As TMZ noted, fans didn't hesitate to point out how bad it looked when the show aired.

The bachelor trying to discreetly photoshop Victoria F’s red bikini has me ROLLING pic.twitter.com/jB1Uc1EHjY — sophia grace⛈ (@piagrace03) February 4, 2020

WHO allowed this atrocious photoshop to be aired on The Bachelor lmao 😭 pic.twitter.com/83mINVOVk6 — ☆ 𝚓𝚎𝚜𝚜 ★ (@marielaveauIX) February 7, 2020

Ok... what 4-year-old did @BachelorABC hire to Photoshop their swimsuits? Also, why are we afraid of a little #asscheek? pic.twitter.com/WFQiXUQgID — Yelena Kibasova (@MoreThanMyW8) February 6, 2020

Whyyyy are they using the paint app to draw on extra bathing suit bottoms 😒Couldn't use Photoshop?? #noteventhesamered #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/VN6RRn4M9b — Jessica D (@hairflipin) February 4, 2020

Last month, a former contestant on The Bachelorette, Tyler Gwozdz, passed away at 29 of a suspected drug overdose. Commonly known as "Tyler G," he'd competed for Hannah Brown's affection during the show's 2019 season. He was the first contestant to get a one-on-one date with the titular Bachelorette, though he later left the dating competition for reasons that were never made public. At the time, Brown simply stated that Gwozdz "had to leave."

In the wake of his death, several of Gwowdz's reality show alums took to social media to share their memories of him.

"I lost one of my closest friends today," tweeted Luke Stone, who also appeared on Brown's season. "Tyler I'll miss you every day, miss our hours-long conversations about nonsense over the phone, miss how damn funny you were, I had so much happiness and joy for what the future held for us as friends."

Jed Wyatt, who was the last man standing that same season, said that everyone needs to "stand up and spread love to one another, life is too short."