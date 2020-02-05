'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Slams Unsupportive Trolls Amid Pregnancy News

Kailyn Lowry may be excited for her fourth child on the way, but some people in her life aren't as supportive. After receiving backlash over her pregnancy announcement, the Teen Mom 2 star hit back at trolls, telling them to "stay the f– away from me" if they have nothing nice to say. Lowry failed to clarify whether it was fans of the MTV series or those she knows personally who had criticized her.

My friends don’t agree with everything I do but they support me in life. If you can’t be supportive stay the fuck away from me. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) February 5, 2020

Lowry's tweet came just hours after she announced in a Tuesday Instagram post that sons Lincoln, 6, Isaac, 10, and Lux, 2 will soon be big brothers, as she is currently 16 weeks pregnant with baby No. 4.

"We're confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon!" she captioned a photo of herself herself and her children holding an ultrasound image. "I'm almost 16 weeks pregnant & it's been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I'm starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!"

After making the announcement, along with a flurry of congratulatory messages, Lowry had received several comments of backlash.

"Can we see something else you accomplished over these years other then making babies with different men," one person wrote.

"That's so crazy, why on earth would she want another kid," asked another.

"Your just birthing for the show at thus point," accused someone else.

It is unclear of Lowry's most recent tweet was in response to those messages, though it did prompt a bit more backlash intermixed with more messages of support.

"You could have just texted the person," wrote one person. "But no, you need the whole internet to see."

"Wish you the best and continued success," responded another. "I'll never understand how strangers think they know you from an edited tv show. You take care of your kids, that’s all that matters. You are beautiful, successful and have happy kids."

At this time, the identity of her unborn child’s father is not known, though a source told Us Weekly that the father-to-be is Lowry's on-off boyfriend Chris Lopez, with whom she also shares Lux.