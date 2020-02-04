Jon Gosselin Claims Ex-Wife Kate Gosselin Bans Collin From Seeing Siblings

Jon Gosselin is accusing ex-wife Kate Gosselin of keeping their son Collin from the rest of his seven siblings after the 15-year-old and daughter Hannah, also 15, went to live with their father last year. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star opened up about his family situation on the Feb. 2 episode of the First Class Fatherhood podcast, calling it "tumultuous" when asked about the relationship between his and Kate's sextuplets.

Collin and Hannah's four other sextuplets, Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden, live with Kate, while the exes' older twins, Cara and Madelyn, 19, are off at college.

"There is no contact between Collin and his other siblings," Jon claimed. "There is contact between Hannah and the other siblings. So the problem right now is we have parent alienation and we have sibling alienation."

He explained that he would like to repair the relationships with all of his children not only through therapy, but through a third legal party that could act as an additional parent to the children with direct access to the judge handling their custody issues.

"The Guardian Ad Litem is trying to alleviate that. And I'm trying to get family therapy through Collin and Hannah's therapist," Jon continued. "So that therapist can talk to the other siblings and try to find some common ground, because I think it's super important."

"What my attorneys and hers decided is custody is left up to my children," he continued of their legal situation. "So if they decide to go live with mom or they decide to go live with dad, it's up to them."

With the sextuplets just about to turn 16, Jon added he hoped their ability to drive would allow them to explore a relationship with each other not regulated by Kate.

"They're going to be 18 in two years, so it's going to be quite difficult," he said. "What I'm waiting for is my two kids who live with me, when they drive, they have every right to drive to their siblings' school and pick the kids up and Kate can't stop them. I'm hoping that will break down a lot of tension between the siblings."

Photo credit: ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images