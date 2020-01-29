David Eason proudly showed his Instagram followers a newborn goat that he welcomed into the family less than a year after he shot and killed his former family dog Nugget. In the photo, he's leaning down as the baby goat appears to be between his arm and torso as he teases onlookers to view his TikTok page to find out which animal he's now taking care of. This raised questions among those following the former Teen Mom 2 face considering what happened in 2019, but his post seems hopeful.

Back in the summer, Eason posted to social media that he would do whatever it takes to protect his family and admitted that Nugget bit his little girl Ensley. While he did not come out at the time and admit that he shot and killed the dog, fans speculated after he and Jenelle Evans seemed to be entering a turbulant time in their relationship. A few days after, Evans took to Instagram to confirm that her dog did in fact die as she shared a sentimental post.

Following the scandal, Eason didn't face charges for shooting and killing their dog, but that wasn't the end of their troubles. Evans was later fired by MTV because she refused to leave Eason. Eason was already not allowed on the show anymore which caused serious problems with Evans' shoot days and times. After all of that, the couple eventually split up and Evans moved to Nashville, Tennessee.

While some fans believed the two may have got back together, she shot those rumors down during a YouTube Q&A where she confirmed that they are no longer and item and don't plan to be. Now, the next big question is whether she'll make a return to the popular MTV reality series!