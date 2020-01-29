'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Fans React After Duane Chapman Appears to Propose to Girlfriend Moon Angell in 'Dr. Oz' Clip

Dog the Bounty Hunter fans are in shock after Duane "Dog" Chapman seemingly proposed to girlfriend Moon Angell in a preview clip for an upcoming episode of The Dr. Oz Show. Set to air on Monday, Feb. 3, the teaser shows Chapman turning to Angell and popping the question, asking, "Moon Angell, will you marry me?" something that has set off a storm of comments from fans of the famed bounty hunter and reality star.

A marriage proposal? After weeks of family turmoil, @DogBountyHunter and Moon Angell join me to set the record straight. Airs 2/3. pic.twitter.com/kUsE7zBPRQ — Dr. Mehmet Oz (@DrOz) January 29, 2020

The apparent proposal comes just months after the death of Beth Chapman, Chapman’s wife of 13 years who passed away over the summer following a years-long battle with cancer. Angell, a family friend and longtime assistant to the reality TV star, was romantically linked to Chapman months after Beth’s death, with the bounty hunter addressing rumors of a romance earlier this month.

"Moon has been a trustworthy and loyal friend to me for over 20 years," he said. "She has been with my family through many ups and downs. All my children are grown and gone on their own, there's no one left to help me! Moon is experienced. It's just that. Who knows what my future holds, but right now I need her. There will never be another Mrs. Dog but that doesn't mean I have to be so sad."

