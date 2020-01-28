Jenelle Evans Answers Fans' Burning Questions About 'Teen Mom 2,' David Eason and More

Jenelle Evans gave fans a general update on her life this weekend, and there was a lot to tell. The former Teen Mom 2 star has been busy, but without the MTV show to document her activities, her fans have not had many chances to keep up. Evans remedied that in a sprawling 24-minute long video explaining where she is at with her life. Evans spoke directly to her followers on Friday in a face-to-face YouTube video. She sat in front of a camera and read off the biggest questions from her Instagram account, then answered them honestly. Obviously, fans wanted to hear the latest in her personal life, especially after her split from David Eason and her custody battle. They also wanted to hear what the future holds for Evans. After about a decade on MTV's Teen Mom and 16 & Pregnant franchises, Evans left reality TV behind last year. Many are hoping for her return, or else wondering what comes next. Evans still maintained some secrets, but the video was one of her most transparent productions in a while. Best of all, she promised more on the way, so those who have been missing her TV exploits will be able to keep up with her regularly online. Here are the highlights from Evans' tell-all YouTube video update.

Slide 1 of 7 David Eason (Photo: Brian Ach/Getty Images for Nolcha) Evans and Eason separated in October, amid rumors of violence and fear for their children's safety. In her video, Evans shot down rumors that she and Eason were getting back together. "No. No, again, I'm just co-parenting," Evans said. "Trying to stay out of court, trying to keep things civil between all parties and I just want to do my own thing." When pressed about a recent sighting where Evans was seen hanging out with Eason in Nashville, she said there was not much too that either. "I was in downtown Nashville taking pictures with my photographer and David was in town for the court date," she explained. "So then he has to see Ensley and while I was taking pictures. We had lunch and then he went home. That's it."

Slide 2 of 7 Nathan Griffith (Photo: MTV) Evans also addressed rumors that she was back with her ex Nathan Griffith, with whom she shares her son Kaiser. The two were getting along much better than before, but Evans advised fans not to read too much into it. "No, definitely not," she said of getting back together with Griffith. "We've been co-parenting lately and not really... we were getting along but now we're not because I guess we're not on the same level. He likes me a lot. And I don't like him like that anymore. So, trying to keep things civil and just co-parenting, that's it."

Slide 3 of 7 Living Situation (Photo: YouTube/Jenelle Evans) Many fans have not even been clear on where Evans is living since her separation from Eason. The two previously lived together in North Carolina, but Evans confirmed that she has struck out on her own. "Yes, we are living separately," Evans confirmed. "David lives at the old house in North Carolina, and I live in Tennessee. So, I live in Nashville. The outskirts of Nashville, not telling you where, because you guys, you know, be little detectives."

Slide 4 of 7 Relationship with Barbara (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Evans denied fans' speculation that she was living with her mother, Barbara Evans. She said that their relationship has not changed much since fans saw them together on Teen Mom 2, and things can still be tense between them at times. "No! I am not, [living with my mother]" she said with a laugh. "I know this question has come up many, many times since I moved away, and no I don't live with her. She lives back in North Carolina. She's not planning to move to Tennessee, so those are rumors."

Slide 5 of 7 Return to TV (Photo: MTV) Some fans hope to see Evans return to Teen Mom 2 now that she has separated from Eason, while others hope she is gone for good. To all of these, Evans offered a dramatic drum roll before revealing: "I don't know." "Honestly, I have no idea," she went on. "So, sorry. Right now, like I said, everything's up in the air. I have no idea about Teen Mom. I have no idea about my own show, but I know that I've been in talks with certain people here and there. Not saying it's MTV, not saying who it is, but we'll see if something works out in the future. I don't know."

Slide 6 of 7 Romance (Photo: Photo by Bruce Glikas/Getty Images, Getty) In addition to shooting down rumors of a reunion with Eason and Griffith, Evans confirmed that she is generally staying away from romance right now. She said that she is not even looking for a new partner, and does not often find herself in a position to meet someone. "I mean, I'm single now. I need to venture out. I need to think about my future and my kids and what I'm gonna do in life. And I don't need any distractions at all and I notice guys can be a big distraction."