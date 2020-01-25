'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Clears up Rumors About Her Living Situation

Jenelle Evans addressed the confusion and rumors about her living situation in a new tell-all video on YouTube. The former Teen Mom 2 star has been the subject of lots of speculation in recent months, but now she has given fans some straight answers at last. Among them was a clear explanation of her housing status.

Evans' life has been a bit of a mystery to fans for the last few months. After she left Teen Mom 2, viewers could only keep up with her through social media, and Evans was not as transparent as some other reality stars online. However, that changed on Friday when Evans posted a YouTube video catching fans up on her life.

The video is nearly half an hour long, with plenty of information packed into it. Evans addressed questions she received on Instagram to give fans exactly what they want. One user asked if it was true that she was living away from her ex-husband, David Eason.

"Yes, we are living separately," Evans confirmed. "David lives at the old house in North Carolina, and I live in Tennessee. So, I live in Nashville. The outskirts of Nashville, not telling you where, because you guys, you know, be little detectives."

Evans left Eason last year, and they are still in the midst of finalizing their divorce. In November, Evans acquired a restraining order against Eason, citing "his erratic behavior and his large stockpile of weapons," which made her "scared for her life and her children's well-being," according to court documents obtained by E! News.

However, Evans clarified that she is not living with her mother, either. The two had a historically contentious relationship through Evans' time on reality TV, and she said that they will not be back under the same roof full-time any time soon.

"No! I am not, [living with my mother]" she said with a laugh. "I know this question has come up many, many times since I moved away, and no I don't live with her. She lives back in North Carolina. She's not planning to move to Tennessee, so those are rumors."

Evans also indicated that she owns the house that Eason is living in, possibly signaling part of the conflict in their divorce.

"I have my own apartment, and I still have the old house, so I just stay here in Tennessee for now," she said. "I have plans for my future, and there's more business opportunities here, so that's one of the main reasons why I came here. It wasn't because of another guy, it was to get away, clear my head and to do more business opportunities."

Fans will just have to wait and see what kinds of opportunities Evans is pursuing. In the meantime, she continues to update her followers on YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.