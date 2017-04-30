Zayn Malik Spotted in Wheelchair After Injury

According to E! News, Zayn Malik recently injured his foot and has been using a wheelchair to get around. He was spotted out in New York City in a wheelchair with his injured foot propped up as a woman pushed him in the chair.

“Zayn injured his foot and is fine,” Malik’s rep told the outlet.

The former One Direction singer was visiting girlfriend Gigi Hadid at her apartment, PEOPLE reported.

Malik has gone solo since leaving the pop supergroup, but isn’t currently on tour, so luckily, he should be able to take it easy for awhile. He has a few shows scheduled in Japan in mid-June.

Malik and his supermodel girlfriend recently celebrated her birthday.

We wish him a speedy recovery!

