Youngest Jonas Brother Frankie Allegedly Arrested for Marijuana Possession

This little brother is in a little trouble.

Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas‘ little brother allegedly got caught red-handed this week with marijuana on him in Nashville.

16-year-old Frankie Jonas was arrested for possession of marijuana Tuesday night, TMZ reports. He reportedly was picked up outside of a convenience store.

Sources told TMZ that Frankie’s a “good kid who’s always kept his nose clean.” He has supposedly already graduated high school and is taking college courses. The source added he is reportedly “extremely remorseful” about the bust.

