Indians Lose Game 7 Of World Series, Second Longest Losing Streak In Pro Sports Continued

It has been a long, hard, but fun road for the Cleveland Indians.

It’s been 19 years since the Cleveland Indians won their last pennant in the American League Championship Series, and has been 68 years since their last title in the World Series in 1948.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Tonight was their chance to change it all, but unfortunately they just couldn’t make it happen.

They struggled in first several innings of Game 7 of the World Series, trailing behind the Chicago Cubs 3-6. The team looked downtrodden, hanging over the dugout railings. But they quickly made up ground in the 8th inning and tied it up at 6-6.

It was looking good for the team and spirits were high. The end was in sight and they knew it.

A little bit of rain got in the way and officials paused the game to ensure players didn’t get injured on a ruined field. After 17 minutes the tarp was removed, the game resumed, and things took a turn for the Indians.

They ultimately lost the World Series to the Cubs, ending the 10th inning at 7-8, and continuing their longest losing streak in history.

It’s truly a sad day for Indians fans across the world, but while they lost the 2016 World Series, we’re still hoping they can pull out a win next time.