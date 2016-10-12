WWE Confirms Brock Lesnar’s Return

The WWE has confirmed that superstar Brock Lesnar will be returning to the ring to make his first Raw appearance since Summer Slam.

The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to be at Raw in Minneapolis on October 24.

Just announced: BROCK LESNAR will return to @WWE RAW in his hometown Mpls on Oct 24! https://t.co/iuuS9lARW9 pic.twitter.com/sZjeBGQ8kH — Target Center (@TargetCenterMN) October 12, 2016

The news isn’t entirely shocking in light of the fact that just last week Goldberg revealed that he would be returning to the ring, and the rumors have been circulating about a rematch between the two. The 49-year-old wrestler will be coming back to WWE television on October 17, just a week before Lesnar’s return.

It’s clear now that the WWE is undoubtedly setting up a match between Lesnar and Goldberg.

While talking to ESPN before confirming his return to the WWE, Goldberg said: “[There’s] a plethora of people that I haven’t had the opportunity to kick their ass yet (…) I would be remiss in saying that I don’t owe Brock Lesnar a rematch. I think that if I ever came back, that’d be the match.”

“Brock’s a different human being,” Golberg continued. “Matter of fact, he’s probably not even a human being. He’s like a superhero alien guy—big, strong, fast and mean. But I don’t know, man, I beat him once.”

Goldberg recently took to Twitter to make the announcement.

To promote the October 11 release of the video game WWE 2K17, Goldberg and Lesnar (mostly via Paul Heyman) have been verbally sparring for months, according to CageSide Seats. The riff between the two is now getting a televised audience that started with Heyman’s appearance on Raw this past Monday.

Who do you think will come out victorious in a match between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg?

