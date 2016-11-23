Worldwide Netflix For Radio Is What BBC Is Aiming For

On Wednesday, BBC Director-General Tony Hall made a huge announcement that the broadcasting company is going to follow the Netflix model in an effort to increase global presence. While speaking at the Voice of the Listener and Viewer Conference, Hall said that BBC is looking to create a “Netflix of the spoken word.”

“One of my goals in the years ahead is to strengthen and expand those areas in which we really lead the way globally,” Tony Hall said. “News, natural history and drama, yes. But also education, science and the arts. And audio.”

Hall believes that BBC needs to be making a concerted effort to make programming available to a global audience.

“With our world-class content, we could use our current output and the richness of our archive to create a Netflix of the spoken word,” Hall said. “It’s one of the things that will help the BBC carry the full weight of Britain’s culture and values, knowledge and know-how to the world in the years ahead.”

While BBC may be one of the most notable broadcasting companies, Hall believes that there are obstacles to expanding the company’s presence globally.

“One of the big challenges I have set my teams is just that: to enhance our global audio offer,” Hall said. “The BBC makes the best radio in the world. It is one of our crown jewels, and we have an extraordinary wealth of audio riches at our disposal.”

No word yet on whether Tony Hall and BBC plan to charge a subscription fee for listeners abroad. The broadcasting company is financed through a licensing fee in the U.K., but has been looking for ways to take advantage of commercial opportunities in other markets, according to Variety

